Jr Hockey World Cup: India Bounce Back in Style, Thrash Canada 13-1

Displaying the attacking Hockey from the word go, the defending champions scored two goals in the first quarter as they did not allow Canada to play their game. With the help of Hundal Araijeet Singh and Sanjay's hat-trick, India scored 13 goals in the match.



Apart from Hundal and Sanjay's hat-tricks, for India, Uttam Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Maninder Singh, Sharda Nand Tiwari, and Abhisek Lakra got on the scoring sheet.



Indian players drew the first blood in the match when Uttam Singh put his side ahead with an easy goal after a good move from the left side of the goalpost. He scored India's first goal against France yesterday as well.



The hosts scored the second goal when Vivek Sagar Prasad from the left dribbled to the corner and lifted it over the goalkeeper. The Indians were really good with their passes and took total control over the match as Canada were struggling to save their citadel. At the end of the first quarter, India were leading by 2-0.



At the starting of the second quarter, Canada regained some strength and stood tough at the goal line. However, the Indians put pressure on Canadian defence and got the penalty. Sanjay went to the right side of Canada's goalkeeper Goodwin when he was abruptly tackled by the Canadian defence. India got the penalty stroke but failed to score.