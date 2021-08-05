Journey's Just Begun: Who Said What as India Men Win Hockey Bronze at Olympics

Thursday morning was an emotional one in India and in the land of rising sun, Japan, as the Indian men’s hockey team defeated Germany 5-4 in a thriller to win the Bronze medal match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

After a rollercoaster win in the game, the players celebrated as the famous song Chak De India played out in the background at the Oi Stadium in Tokyo.

India’s Bronze was a first medal at the Olympic Games in 41 years and a first Bronze after 49 years. A generation and more had waited to see this day.

One of the senior most members of the team Rupinderpal Singh said he hoped this would inspire a generation while captain Manpreet dedicated the win to all the frontline workers who helped fight the pandemic.