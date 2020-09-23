‘I Was Shocked’: Hockey Captain Manpreet Shares COVID Experience

“Whether it’s corona or any other sickness if your mindset is that, ‘I may get corona.’ Even if you get corona, it’s normal, it’s okay. You don’t need to panic. These days, people worry too much about ‘If I get corona, how will I survive? will I live through it or not?’ This is happening too much, and we should stay away from it.”

“Even the doctor said that the more positive you stay, the better it is. If you worry about ‘How did I get it’ ‘How will I recover from it’, then you will stress more and you will only get more ill. So, the more positive you stay, the better it is for you. When I got it, all my team coaches and physios from Hockey India and SAI (Sports Authority of India) sent very positive vibes. They gave us confidence and said they were with us.”

“It’s very important (to remain stress-free). What happens is, you are alone. You have to stay in bed all day and there’s not much to do so, you could get negative thoughts about what will happen. During this time, meditation and focus are very important.”