Indian Women’s Hockey Team Produce Stellar Show To Beat South Africa 5-1

It marked a momentous occasion for the young player who led the Indian women's junior team at the Uniphar U23 5-Nation Tournament 2022 in May.

India got into their passing rhythm quickly and pushed South Africa back into their own half early on in the quarter. India took the lead through Rani (12'), who expertly converted a penalty corner to make it 1-0 in favour of the Indian women's hockey team. The first quarter came to a close soon after as India went into the first interval with a slender lead.

India started the next quarter at a high tempo as they were dominating possession and carving out chances at will. They scored four more goals in quick succession as Monika (20') started India's blitz. Navneet Kaur (24') made it 3-0 in favour of India as she calmly slotted the ball into the net after a brilliant team move.