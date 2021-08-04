Indian Women Lose 2-1 vs Argentina; to Play GB for Hockey Bronze at Olympics

Along expected lines, Argentina came out the more aggressive of the two, pushing India well back into their half and winning an early PC. They didn’t score off that one, but a second one almost immediately after was converted with a rasping shot from captain Maria Noel Barrionuevo. A few minutes later, India’s Lalremsiami almost paired up with Vandana Katariya for a second goal with a move from the right but Argentina were able to recover and almost found a goal at the other end themselves.

Argentina, with more possession and the better attacking moves in the quarter, continued to attack in waves as India held on with the likes of Salima Tete and Grace Ekka playing key roles. Despite Argentina’s relentless efforts, mostly down their left, a rare foray in the second quarter for India produced a couple of PCs but Gurjit’s pile driver was saved as both teams went into the break on level terms. Argentina though definitely in the ascendancy with India feeling the heat.