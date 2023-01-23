India Women’s Hockey Team Remains Unbeaten, Holds South Africa to 2-2 Draw

India Bounce Back Twice

India were able to equalise only in the 29th minute when a good PC variation helped them score a goal. It was Vaishnavi who did well to remain calm and pump the ball into the post.

South Africa managed to snatch the lead again when Tarryn Lombard struck a field goal in the 35th minute. The next few minutes remained tense with both teams playing on par with each other.

Vaishnavi finally brought some respite when she converted from a PC in the 51st minute. India did well to tighten their defence in the dying minutes of the match to ensure they walked away with a draw.