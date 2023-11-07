India Win Gold in Women's Hockey; 'We Came To Set Record Straight,' Says Savita

After failing to win the gold medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Indian women’s hockey team lifted the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 on Sunday night after a stunning 4-0 victory over Japan in the Final, claiming the prestigious title for the second time and fulfilling an aim it has started with.

The Indian women’s hockey team will now aim to return to Ranchi and repeat this performance in the Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, scheduled to be held at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand from January 13-19, 2024.

Speaking on the big win, Indian women's hockey team captain Savita Punia explained why the title victory here is crucial for the team.