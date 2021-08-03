India Men Beaten 5-2 by Belgium in Hockey S/F, Will Play For Bronze on 5 August

The World champions started off the second quarter with three back to back PC’s, on the first of which Rupinder had walk away for breaking the line before the push in to play had happened. India however, held on with a defender less in the formation. A couple of minutes later, Belgium, who were bossing the game, came back with another attack and another PC, and this time Alexander Hendrickx made it 2-2 with 20 minutes down in the contest.

India held on for the remainder of the half and absorbed the pressure from the waves of Belgian attacks. In the final minute before the break, India won a PC and Harmanpreet drove it wide as the high octane clashed paused at 2-2 for a breather. In the first half, Belgium had seven PCs while India had 4.

In the third quarter, the high tempo petered out in the hot and humid conditions in Tokyo with neither side conceding an inch. And even though there weren’t any goals, Belgium was more dominant and looked more likely to find the breakthrough, as they attacked with intensity. India, who were defending for most of that phase in play, had another PC but it was snubbed out effectively by Belgium, setting it up for a cracking last 15 minutes in the semi-final.