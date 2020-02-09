India Lose 2-3 to Belgium in FIH Pro League Match

India fought hard but a defensive lapse from Harmanpreet Singh cost them dear as they slumped to their first defeat in the second edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League, losing 2-3 to world champions Belgium on Sunday, 9 February.

After defeating world number three the Netherlands in their opening two matches of the FIH Pro League, India beat world number one Belgium in a thrilling match on Saturday to continue their unbeaten run, which lifted them to number four position in the world rankings.

But the Manpreet Singh-led side could not repeat Saturday's performance and went down fighting in their second match against world number number one Belgium.