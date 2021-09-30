India Hockey Star Rupinder Pal Singh Announces Retirement

Indian men’s hockey team stalwart Rupinder Pal Singh has decided to call time on his career. Rupinder, who was part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where India won Bronze, announced his decision on social media on Thursday morning.

Rupinder has been part of the Indian team for 13 years and has played 223 matches. He is well known for his abilities as a powerful dragflicker. He first played for India in 2008.

He said that while standing on the podium at the Olympics is a moment he would forever cherish, it was time to make way for younger players.