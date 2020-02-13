Govt Hasn’t Declared Any Sport as National Game: RTI Reply
The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has said that the Centre has not declared any sport as the 'national game' of the country.
The ministry said this in response to an RTI query filed by a school teacher from Dhule district of north Maharashtra.
The RTI query had sought to know when was hockey declared as India's national game.
Mayuresh Agrawal, who teaches in V K Patil International School in Sindkheda tehsil of Dhule district, has received the reply letter from the ministry dated 15 January 2020.
He said he had filed the query after his students asked when hockey was declared as the national game of the country.