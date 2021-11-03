Hockey India Point at Data Theft by Women's Team Coach Sjoerd Marijne

Hockey India has condemned "the malicious attempt to paint a dark picture of Indian sports administration" by former Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, who, through an interview in a national daily has reportedly alleged that his previous employers, Sports Authority of India (SAI), had withheld his salary.

A statement issued by Hockey India on Wednesday said that, "We are disappointed that despite having the opportunity to have an extremely lucrative job here in India provided by the Sports Authority of India, this is the kind of a response we observe after completion of his tenure. As far as we understand, Sjoerd Marijne has been paid his salary till August 7, 2021 and is owed only a balance amount of USD 1800.