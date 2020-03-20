Hockey Coach Harendra Leads on Different Turf Amid COVID-19 Scare
Former India hockey coach Harendra Singh finds himself on a different turf in the country's battle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic -- supervising arrangements for Indian evacuees from coronavirus-struck nations as Air India's General Manager.
"I am stationed here from the first flight that evacuated Indians from Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus. It is my duty and I am privileged to have been given this opportunity by the Air India management," Harendra, who is Air India's GM (Commercial) told PTI.
He said his team has been working round the clock and at times 72 hours at a stretch.
"I am thankful to my family for supporting me in all my endeavours. They have never stopped me," said Harendra.
"In this mission too, I just followed my 3C formula. It is the same formula which I employed during the Junior World Cup," he said. "Thousands of doctors, policemen, emergency service workers are working round the clock putting their life at risk, so I can't be an exception.”
"It's a big opportunity for me to serve the nation on a different platform but we also have to ensure that we take all the necessary precautions," he added.
Harendra said being in charge on the ground, his job is to ensure smooth and hassle free transfer of the passengers after they land here.
He said conducting operations at the airport was a completely different ball game but his hockey experience is definitely coming handy in his current assignment.
"Both the experiences are challenging but are completely different. But I must admit my experience as a hockey coach is definitely giving me an edge," Harendra signed off.
