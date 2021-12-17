Asian Champions Trophy: India Register 3-1 Win Against Pakistan
India are unbeaten in the Asian Champions Trophy so far after 3 games.
India vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a two goals as the Olympic bronze medallists from Tokyo 2020 eased past arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 to register their second consecutive win and virtually qualify for the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament on Friday.
Harmanpreet (8th, 53rd minutes) found the back of the net when he converted two penalty corners, while comeback man Akashdeep Singh, who missed the flight for the Tokyo Olympics, scored in the 42nd minute.
Pakistan’s only goal came from Junaid Manzoor in the 45th minute.
The win against their neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan is India’s second consecutive win in the tournament following the 9-0 drubbing of hosts Bangladesh. Pakistan are still winless however and have only one point from a goalless draw against Japan.
India had earlier drawn 2-2 against Korea in their tournament opener.
India are currently leading the points table with seven points from three games and will take on Japan in their last round-robin match of the five-team tournament on Sunday.
India and Pakistan were the joint winners in the last edition of the tournament in Muscat after the final was washed out.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.