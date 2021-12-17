Asian Champions Trophy: India Register 3-1 Win Against Pakistan

Pakistan’s only goal came from Junaid Manzoor in the 45th minute.

The win against their neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan is India’s second consecutive win in the tournament following the 9-0 drubbing of hosts Bangladesh. Pakistan are still winless however and have only one point from a goalless draw against Japan.

India had earlier drawn 2-2 against Korea in their tournament opener.

India are currently leading the points table with seven points from three games and will take on Japan in their last round-robin match of the five-team tournament on Sunday.

India and Pakistan were the joint winners in the last edition of the tournament in Muscat after the final was washed out.