Hockey Asia Cup 2022: Twitter Reacts as Pakistan Hold India to a 1-1 Draw

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match ended in a draw, after Pakistan scored a last minute goal to equalise the score.

The arch rivals were both playing their opening match of the 2022 Asia Cup and were looking forward to start the tournament on a winning note.

India's goal came in the 8th minute of the match off debutant Selvam Karthi and they maintained their lead almost throughout the game. However, the defending champions failed to defend Pakistan's attack till the final whistle, as Pakistan's Abdul Rana scored an equalizer in the 59th minute of the game.

India and Pakistan, both have won the Asia Cup three times each. South Korea are the most successful team in the tournament as they have won the title four times, in previous editions.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the India-Pakistan draw.