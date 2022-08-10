Harmanpreet Singh Believes India Must Move On From Bitter CWG Hockey Final Loss

The bitter loss to Australia in the Commonwealth Games final is "hard to digest" but the Indian hockey team will have to move on, said star drag-flicker, Harmanpreet Singh, promising a thread-bare analyse of the side's performance in Birmingham.

In one of its worst performances in recent times, India suffered an embarrassing 0-7 drubbing at the hands of defending champions Australia to settle for a silver medal on Sunday.

"It is hard to digest a loss by such a big margin," the India vice-captain said in a Hockey India (HI) release after returning to the country early on Wednesday morning.