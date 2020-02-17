FIH Announce India as Hosts for Junior Men’s World Cup 2021

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday announced India as the hosts for the FIH Junior Men's World Cup 2021. In an official announcement on Monday, the international governing body also announced that the competition will be played towards the end of 2021.

The competition, which features the best young U-21 level talent from across the world, will again be heading to India, which won accolades from around the world for hosting one of the best FIH Senior Men's Hockey World Cups in 2018 held at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar.