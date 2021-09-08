Didn't Let COVID-19 Pandemic Affect Our Morale: Dilpreet Singh

Having been part of India's historic feat at the Tokyo Olympics where they won the bronze, a medal which ended a wait of 41 years for India, Dilpreet feels fortunate to be part of this team.



"We all worked so hard to achieve this feat. We never let any difficulties during the pandemic affect our morale. The seniors played a big part in encouraging us constantly and making us feel like we can do this. I feel so fortunate to be part of this incredible group and yes, I do believe I have been lucky to have had such a great start to my international career," said the young forward from Punjab.



The 21-years-old Dilpreet said the support he received from Hockey India and the support staff particularly when he was dropped from the senior team following the 2018 FIH Men's World Cup where the team was knocked out in the quarters became the turning point of his career.



"Looking back, surely that was not an easy period for me. Maybe I could not handle the success of getting to play in such major tournaments so early in my career. I was hardly 18 or 19 years old then. But I am really grateful to Hockey India and the support staff who gave me all the support I needed back then and helped me mature as a player.