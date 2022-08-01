CWG 2022 Hockey: Indian Men Squander 3-0 Lead, Held to 4-4 Draw by England

Desperate to avenge that loss, the Indians came out attacking and dominated England in all aspects of the game.

While India were on the offensive, England were content on defending deep. India didn't take too long to take the lead when Lalit pouched in to score from a rebound off Harmanpreet Singh's flick from a penalty corner.

England won a penalty corner soon, but wasted the opportunity.

With less than three minutes remaining from the first quarter, India mounted a counter-attack and Nilakanta Sharma beautifully laid it up for Mandeep, who used his experience to slot home the ball with a brilliant reverse hit to hand India a 2-0 lead.

The Indians continued to dominate the proceedings in the second quarter and mounted attacks after attacks on the English citadel.

Mandeep extended India's lead in the 22nd minute when he brilliantly spun to shot towards the goal, and the ball went in after getting a deflection from an English defender.

The Indians continued in same vein in the initial stages of the third quarter, but England made their presence as time went by. England had the better share of possession in the third quarter as India went on a defensive mode.