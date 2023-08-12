Asian Champions Trophy: India Pull Off Come-From-Behind Win in Finale v Malaysia

India, who took the lead in the ninth minute through a penalty corner, committed a few defensive errors as Malaysia scored through Abu Kamal Azrai (14th), Razie Rahim (18th) and Aminuddin Muhamad (28th) to take a 3-1 lead at half-time at the Mayor Radhakrishna Stadium here.

But just when Malaysia were looking forward to claiming their maiden Asian Champions Trophy title, India came roaring back to score twice within a few seconds to level the scores.

India made it 2-3 off a superb field goal when Sukhjeet Singh, who was set up by Nilkanta Singh after a quick exchange of passes to break the defence, was brought down inside the circle just when he was about to take a shot at the goal, earning India a penalty stroke. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh, the top scorer of the tournament with eight goals, stepped up and flicked a high shot into the net to bring India back into the game.

The comeback was complete within a few seconds when Gurjant levelled scores capitalising on a mistake by a rattled Malaysian defence, scored a field goal to make it 3-3.

Akashdeep scored the winner five minutes from the end of the match in a pulsating fourth quarter to seal a memorable victory for India.