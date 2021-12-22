Asian Champions Trophy: India Defeats Pakistan, Finishes With Bronze Medal

However, India couldn't retain this 1-0 lead for long as Pakistan was quick to retaliate when a defensive error allowed their attacker Afraz to make a quick attempt on goal. He was successful in putting the ball past India's goalkeeper, fetching his team the much-needed 1-1 equaliser. Pakistan found yet another opportunity to score in the 13th minute when they won their first PC of the match but an alert Krishan Pathak warded off the danger with a brilliant save.



Having started the second quarter in a 1-1 stalemate, the two Asian heavyweights traded opportunities to score but neither was successful. It was after the 10-minute half-time break that the teams returned with more fuel power in their attack. First, it was Pakistan who scored in the 33rd minute to claim a 2-1 lead with a brilliant goal by their young midfielder Abdul Rana, who led the Pakistani Junior team at the recent FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He picked up a rebound off a PC to send the ball swiftly past the Indian goalkeeper Pathak.



Though India created a few chances to score in the later part of this quarter, they could not convert. But the defending Champions did well to hold their nerves and scored some sensational goals in the final moments of the match that saw them snatch the lead back from their opponents. It was midfielder Sumit who earned India an important goal in the 45th minute after he was tactfully assisted by forward Gursahibjit who beat three Pakistani defenders on the left flank to set up the goal. This helped India equalise the score to 2-2.