Hockey Player Abhishek Says He’s Motivated To Work Harder After CWG Performance

Young forward Abhishek of the Indian Men's Hockey Team thinks the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games was a significant learning experience for him.

The 22-year-old striker started in all six games at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and was a constant threat to the opposing defense.

Abhishek had just made his debut earlier in the year in the FIH Pro League 2021/22 matches in February. He participated in 14 FIH Pro League games and put up consistent performances, which led to his selection for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games squad.