Hockey India Writes To FIH On Clock Fiasco; Wants Guilty Officials Punished

Miffed with the 'timekeeping' fiasco that rocked the Commonwealth Games, an angry Hockey India has asked the world body (FIH) to immediately amend the regulations and take strict action against technical officials, who commit such errors.

The Indian women's team was undone by a horrendous stopwatch faux pas by technical officials in the shoot-out against Australia in the CWG semifinal on Saturday, which it eventually lost 0-3 following a 1-1 stalemate after 60 minutes.

Rosie Malone fluffed Australia's first attempt in the penalty shoot-out as India skipper Savita Punia pulled off an excellent block. But the striker got a second chance after the timekeeping error and this time she scored which changed the momentum of the game.