Twitter Reacts as Equipment Issue Derails Manu Bhaker's Qualification Round
Heena Sidhu gave valuable insights as Manu Bhaker's technical glitch disrupted her momentum during 10m Air Pistol
Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal were knocked out of the women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification event after they failed to finish in the top 8.
Deswal, the world number one in the event, shot 574 while Bhaker, the world number two, scored 575 out of 600.
The last shooter to qualify for the final scored 577.
One of India's brightest medal hopes, Bhaker, had a technical glitch in the qualification round that disrupted her momentum and eventually led to her exit from the Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification event.
According to reports, there was a technical malfunction in her electronic trigger during the second series. Despite the hindrance, Bhaker was in the fray for a spot in the final till the last shot of the event.
Shooting legend Heena Sidhu was among those who took to Twitter to express their feelings about the matter.
Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal will be in action in the mixed team event as they will team-up with Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma respectively.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.