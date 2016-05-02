Hat-Trick Takers in IPL: Unadkat, Mishra, Yuvraj, Rohit and More

In the 12 seasons of the IPL so far, a total of 19 hat-tricks have been taken by 16 cricketers from five countries – India, Australia, West Indies, England and South Africa.

Indian cricketer Amit Mishra holds the record for most number of hat-tricks; all three were taken while playing for three different teams.

There has been a hat-trick taken in every IPL season except for the 2015 and 2018 editions. The Quint takes a look at all the hat-tricks taken by various players in the IPL.