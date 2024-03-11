Gymnastics World Cup: Dipa Karmakar Finishes 5th, Pranati Nayak in 9th

Indian gymnasts Dipa Karmakar and Pranati Nayak finished at 5th and 9th places, respectively, at the FIG Apparatus World Cup 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday.
Dipa, 30, clinched 5th place in the vault event in Baku. She scored 8.433 in her first attempt and 8.466 in the second, making a total of 13.149. While Pranati, 28, secured 9th place with a score of 8.300 in her first attempt and 8.233 in the second, totaling 12.716 in the third of the four FIG World Cup events, which are also Olympic qualifiers.
What's The Next Event?
Next, both the Indians will participate in the final World Cup - in Doha, Qatar from the 17 to 20th of April.
Earlier, both Pranati and Dipa had skipped the second of the FIG World Cups held in Cottbus, Germany. In the FIG World Cup held in Cairo, Egypt in February, Pranti had bagged a medal while Dipa finished 5th.
What is the Qualification Scenario?
The two best eligible women and men on each apparatus from the Olympic Qualification World Cup Ranking List – based on their best three results out of four in the series – will be Paris-bound.
The last qualifying opportunity will come at the 2024 continental championships, with one All-Around individual place at stake for contenders at each continental event.
