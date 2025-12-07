Gujarat Trailblazers Leads Season 2 of the Indian Supercross Racing League

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) Season 2 witnessed an electrifying night of high-octane motorsport as Round 2 unfolded at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, with megastar and ISRL Brand Ambassador Salman Khan igniting the atmosphere with his presence.

The event was officially flagged off by CM Revanth Reddy, Government of Telangana. Riding on an overwhelming wave of fan love and enthusiasm for Salman Khan, the stadium recorded a massive surge in attendance with over 18,000 fans packing the venue, creating an unforgettable spectacle of speed, skill and global racing excellence. Team Gujarat Trailblazers clinched the overall victory in Round 2.