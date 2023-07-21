ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Global T20 Canada 2023 Live Streaming & Telecast: Where To Watch GT20 in India?

Global T20 Canada 2023 Live Streaming & Telecast: Where To Watch GT20 in India?

Global T20 Canada: Schedule, Venue, Date, Time, and Other Details.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Sports
2 min read
Global T20 Canada 2023 Live Streaming & Telecast: Where To Watch GT20 in India?
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The 3rd edition of Global T20 Canada is scheduled from 20 July 2023 in Brampton, Ontario. A total of six teams will face off in 21 league matches and four play-off games. The final match of the tournament will be played on 6 August 2023.

Vancouver Knights and Winnipeg Hawks have been the winners of the previous GT20 editions in 2018 and 2019 respectively. This year, some renowned players like Harbhajan Singh, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan and Alex Hales will be featured in the tournament.

Let us check out the Global T20 Canada 2023 schedule, teams, matches, live streaming, telecast, fixtures, and other important details below.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: Head Coach Rahul Dravid Comments on India and Pakistan’s Clash

Asia Cup 2023: Head Coach Rahul Dravid Comments on India and Pakistan’s Clash
ADVERTISEMENT

When Will the Global T20 Canada 2023 Start?

The Global T20 Canada 2023 commenced from 20 July 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Will the Global T20 Canada 2023 End?

The Global T20 Canada 2023 will end on 6 August 2023.

Also Read

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live in India

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live in India
ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will Be the Global T20 Canada Matches Played?

All the Global T20 Canada 2023 matches will be played at the CAA Centre in Brampton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will Be Global T20 Canada Telecasted in India?

The Global T20 Canada 2023 matches will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Global T20 Canada in India?

The Global T20 Canada 2023 will be live streamed on FanCode app and website in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Global T20 Canada 2023: List of Participating Teams and Squads

Following is the list of Global T20 Canada 2023 teams and squads.

Brampton Wolves: Harbhajan Singh, Colin De Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Mark Sinclair Chapman, Usama Mir, Hussain Talat, Aaron Johnson, Rizwan Cheema, Shahid Ahmadzai, Rishiv Joshi, Gurpal Singh Sandhu, Usman Khan, Logan Van Beek, Jan Nicolaas Frylinck, Max O Dowd, Jeremy Gordon.

Surrey Jaguars: Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Bernard Scholtz, Pargat Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Sunny Matharu, Kairav Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Litton Kumar Das, Karim Janat, Mohammad Haris, Sheel Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jatinder Singh, Ayaan Khan.

Vancouver Knights: Mohammad Rizwan, Rassie van der Dussen, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reeza Hendricks, Corbin Bosch, Najibullah Zadran, Junaid Siddiqui, Vriitya Aravind, Nawab Singh, Kanwar Tathgur, Karthik Meiyappan, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Rayyan Pathan, and Muhammad Kamal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mississauga Panthers: Shoaib Malik, Chris Gayle, Azam Khan, James Neesham, Cameron Scott Delport, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Shreyas Movva, Praveen Kumar, Mihir Patel, Ethan Gibson, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahoor Khan, Tom Cooper, Cecil Pervez, Jaskarandeep Singh Buttar.

Montreal Tigers: Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Sherfane Rutherford, Carlos Brathwaite, Muhammad Abbas Afridi, Zahir Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Matthew Spoors, Bhupendra Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Anoop Chima, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan, Dipendra Airee, Kaleem Sana, Srimantha Wijeratne.

Toronto Nationals: Colin Munro, Shahid Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zaman Khan, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Armaan Kapoor, Sarmad Anwar, Rommel Shahzad, Udhaya Bhagwan, Hamza Tariq, Gerhard Erasmus, J J Smit, Saad Bin Zafar, Farhan Malik, Nicholas Kirton.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023: Date, Venue, Schedule, Squad, Live Streaming & Telecast Detail

Asian Games 2023: Date, Venue, Schedule, Squad, Live Streaming & Telecast Detail
ADVERTISEMENT

Global T20 Canada 2023: Fixtures and Schedule

Check out the full schedule and fixtures of the ongoing Global T20 Canada tournament.

DayDateMatchTime (IST)Venue
Friday21-Jul-23Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers1:00 AMCAA Centre in Brampton
Friday21-Jul-23Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals8:30 PMCAA Centre in Brampton
Saturday22-Jul-23Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers1:00 AMCAA Centre in Brampton
Saturday22-Jul-23Vancouver Knights vs Mississauga Panthers8:30 PMCAA Centre in Brampton
Sunday23-Jul-23Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals1:00 AMCAA Centre in Brampton
Sunday23-Jul-23Mississauga Panthers vs Montreal Tigers8:30 PMCAA Centre in Brampton
Monday24-Jul-23Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars1:00 AMCAA Centre in Brampton
Tuesday25-Jul-23Toronto Nationals vs Surrey Jaguars8:30 PMCAA Centre in Brampton
Wednesday26-Jul-23Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers1:00 AMCAA Centre in Brampton
Wednesday26-Jul-23Toronto Nationals vs Mississauga Panthers8:30 PMCAA Centre in Brampton
Thursday27-Jul-23Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers1:00 AMCAA Centre in Brampton
Friday28-Jul-23Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights8:30 PMCAA Centre in Brampton
Saturday29-Jul-23Mississauga Panthers vs Surrey Jaguars1:00 AMCAA Centre in Brampton
Saturday29-Jul-23Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers8:30 PMCAA Centre in Brampton
Sunday30-Jul-23Vancouver Knights vs Surrey Jaguars1:00 AMCAA Centre in Brampton
Sunday30-Jul-23Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers8:30 PMCAA Centre in Brampton
Monday31-Jul-23Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers1:00 AMCAA Centre in Brampton
Tuesday01-Aug-23Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars8:30 PMCAA Centre in Brampton
Wednesday02-Aug-23Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights1:00 AMCAA Centre in Brampton
Wednesday02-Aug-23Surrey Jaguars vs Mississauga Panthers8:30 PMCAA Centre in Brampton
Thursday03-Aug-23Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights1:00 AMCAA Centre in Brampton
Friday04-Aug-23First Place vs Second Place1:00 AMCAA Centre in Brampton
Friday04-Aug-23Third Place vs Fourth Place8:30 PMCAA Centre in Brampton
Saturday05-Aug-23Loser Q1 vs Winner E9:30 PMCAA Centre in Brampton
Sunday06-Aug-23Winner Q1 vs Winner Q29:30 PMCAA Centre in Brampton

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports

Topics:  Global T20   GT20 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×