Get Ready To See New Zealand Play South Africa In Two-Match Test Series

New Zealand will be led by captain Tom Latham, who continues to serve as skipper in Kane Williamson’s absence, as he continues recovery from an elbow injury. Mercurial pacer Trent Boult will miss the first Test match. The team will also feature a pair of debutants in Blair Tickner and Cam Fletcher. The New Zealand Test team is ranked second in the world while South Africa is ranked fifth. South Africa is the only team that New Zealand have never beat in a test series. They've lost 13 out of 16 series against South Africa including the last six Test series.

In November 2020, Prime Video secured exclusive live cricket rights from New Zealand Cricket board. As a part of the multi-year partnership, international men’s and women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand across all formats – will be available exclusively on Prime Video India.

To watch the matches, Prime members can go to the Prime Video app on their respective devices and will see matches shown in a carousel for Live Cricket or they can search for “New Zealand Cricket” in the search bar. They can stream these matches online through their web browser, mobile devices, internet-connected TVs, set-top-boxes, Fire TV sticks and other compatible devices. For a list of devices compatible with Prime Video, please visit primevideo.com