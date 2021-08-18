Japanese Grand Prix Cancelled Due to Rise in Covid-19 Cases

Formula 1 on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the 2021 Japanese Grand Prix after race organisers cited "ongoing complexities" related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The race, which was also cancelled last year because of the pandemic, was due to be held on 8-10 October at the Suzuka circuit.

"Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan, the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," read a statement from Formula 1.

"Formula 1 is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks. Formula 1 has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest in locations to host Formula 1 events this year and beyond," said Formula 1 further in a release.