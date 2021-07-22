Formula 1 Community Unites in Condemning Racism Against Lewis Hamilton

McLaren F1 team tweeted, "McLaren stands with Formula 1, the FIA, and our fellow teams and drivers in condemning the deplorable racist abuse towards Lewis Hamilton. Racism must be driven out of our sport, and it's our shared responsibility to unite and eliminate it."

2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button, currently a pundit with Sky Sports, was highly critical of the abuse against Hamilton. "Disgusted to hear the Racism and online abuse aimed at Lewis Hamilton after the British GP. #bekind," read his tweet.

McLaren's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo, who came fifth in the British Grand Prix, had his say on the abuse against Hamilton. "I've seen some of the remarks aimed at Lewis after yesterday. No matter what happens on track there is absolutely zero place for racism and hate. Please we have to be better than this," said his Instagram story on Monday.

Hamilton is yet to comment on the abuse. The next F1 race is the Hungarian Grand Prix on August 1.