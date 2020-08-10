Former WWE Wrestler ‘Kamala’ Passes Away

WWE legend James Harris, popularly known to fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.

Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. He wrestled more than 400 matches over the course of several stretches with the WWE.

"He terrorised opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006," WWE said in a statement.

"WWE extends its condolences to Harris' family, friends and fans," it added.