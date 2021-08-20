Former New Zealand All-Rounder Chris Cairns Is off Life Support

Former New Zealand all-rounder, Chris Cairns, has been taken off life support after successful emergency surgery and is recovering in a hospital in Sydney.

As per New Zealand media, Cairns had suffered an aortic dissection-a tear in the body's main artery which deteriorated his condition.

Cairns, 51, had surgery in Canberra earlier this month after a "severe medical episode," but his condition was so serious that he had to be moved to St Vincent's for another procedure.