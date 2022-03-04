Former Australia Cricketer Rod Marsh Dies Aged 74
Marsh had suffered a heart attack in Queensland last week.
Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh passed away in an Adelaide hospital on Friday morning, 4 March. He was 74.
Marsh had suffered a heart attack in Queensland last week. He is survived by his wife Ros and children Paul, Dan, and Jamie.
One of Test cricket's greatest-ever wicket-keepers, Marsh played 96 Tests for Australia between 1970 and 1984 and had 355 dismissals to his name, which was a world record at the time. The dashing left-hand batsman also scored three Test hundreds.
His partnership with legendary fast bowler Dennis Lillee in Test cricket is still remembered, with 'caught Marsh, bowled Lillee' recorded 95 times. The record still stands to the day.
