Forget Gratitude Post Covid, Cricket Gets Cut-Throat

Mohammed Siraj shared a few words with Stokes in the first session following which Kohli jumped into it and it led to the intervention of one of the umpires.

Both Stokes and Siraj played down the incident saying these things happen on the field.

"It's two professionals showing they care about the sport that they love. A lot gets said these days when two guys seem to come to words out in the middle. There was completely nothing untoward, just two blokes who care about what they do and two guys who definitely don't back down," said Stokes while speaking to the media after the match.

The 26-year-old India pace bowler Siraj refused to disclose details saying only that Stokes abused him first before he had to call upon skipper Kohli to settle scores.

Siraj had been walking up to Stokes in his follow-through and staring at him.