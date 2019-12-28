AC Milan Fans Banking on Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Rescue Ailing Club

The 38-year-old Swede has agreed a deal until the end of the season with the option to extend the contract for another season, the club announced Friday.

Ibrahimovic has taken his brash confidence with him wherever he has gone.

He needed it as a shield when forging a career against considerable adversity when he was growing up in Sweden. After starting out with modest Malmö, he then impressed enough with Amsterdam-based Ajax to earn a move to Italian powerhouse Juventus at the age of 23.

From there followed stints with Inter and Spanish giant Barcelona. He scored regularly for both, but for once he was overshadowed by the diminutive frame of Lionel Messi at Barca.

He stayed with the Catalan club only one season, taking the hint there was a bigger star than him shining, and so joined Milan for two seasons.

He then moved to Paris Saint-Germain, where he had a prolific four years, and subsequently to Manchester United and recently the LA Galaxy. But Ibrahimovic always spoke fondly of his time with the Rossoneri and keenly left the door open for a move back.