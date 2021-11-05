Xavi Set for Return to Camp Nou; Barcelona Complete Agreement With Al-Sadd

“The #AlSadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We’ve agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success,” Al-Sadd tweeted.

“Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way.”

“Xavi and his family will remain welcome in Doha, and our relationship will continue.”