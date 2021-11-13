Xavi Hernandez Makes First Signing At Barca, Dani Alves Returns

Barcelona’s newly appointed manager, Xavi Hernanadez, has successfully completed his very first signing, bringing back the veteran Dani Alves, announced the club on Friday.

Alves, has won nine top-flight titles with the Barcelona, Juventus and Paris St. Germain, and is all set to arrive on a free transfer for the remaining 2021-22 season. He has also won three Champions league titles and the Copa del Rey four times.

He had been a free agent since he left Sao Paulo recently in September. After the signing of the 38-year old footballer, Barcelona described it as "the greatest right back in Barca history".