Working Harder as I Don’t Have Many Games Left for India: Chhetri

At 35, Sunil Chhetri knows he does not have "many" games left for the national team, hence at the turn of the new year, the talisman Indian football team captain wants to work even more harder on his game as he tries to guide the team to the 2023 Asian Cup in China.

"I understand that I don't have many games left to play for my nation," Chhetri said on Friday.

"There's no point in jumping the gun. Hence, personally I want to take one game at a time," said Chhetri who is second only to Cristiano Ronaldo on the list of active international scorers in world football.