Women's Asia Cup: India Left to Rue Missed Chances, Held to a 0-0 Draw by Iran

A win would have put them in a good position to at least get into the playoffs for the third-placed teams. But that was not to be as the Indians just could not find the back of the net.

Forward Manisha, midfielder Pyari Xaxa, Indumathi, Sandhiya and substitute Dangmei Grace all came close to scoring the goal but either shot erratically or were thwarted by the Iranian defence. Iran goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei pulled off three superb saves that looked like sure shot goals.



Indumathi shot into the side netting in the second half while Grace's shot was miraculously blocked by the Iranian goalkeeper in the last moments of the second half as the hosts had to be satisfied with one point.



India enjoyed 64.1 percent possession, had 24 shots at the goal with five of them on target but could not find the back of the net,



The goalless first half produced plenty of action after the two teams got off to a cautious start. India enjoyed more possession and had more chances but the two best attempts, both fell to Iran's Negin Zhandi -- a header landing on the crossbar and a deft shot going just wide of the far post.



India settled down into a rhythm early and it was forward Manisha who created the first chance in the seventh minute when she skipped past her marker in the left flank and floated a cross inside the box. Sandhiya met the cross with a header but commited a foul in the process.



India's next chance came in the 10th minute when outside the Iranian box, the loose ball fell for Anju but she shot her first-time effort well over the crossbar.