When Indian Women Footballers Were Saved From Tsunami in 2004

Seeing their predicament and not wanting to waste their blossoming football talent, Mariappan decided to accommodate the girls first in his home and when their numbers increased, he took a separate building on rent and accommodated the girls.



The expenses were met out of his pocket and donations in cash by some good and kind people.



"Two Secretaries of St. Joseph College of Arts and Science in Cuddalore -- Father Peter Rajendiran and Father I. Ratchagar -- agreed to admit the football players without charging any tuition fees," the football coach said.



"A hotel owner Durai Srinivasan started giving two boiled eggs to all football playing girls in the morning and non-vegetarian food at night daily. This took care of the girls' dietary needs as I was not able to afford the kind of food that footballers need," he added.



"That apart S. Maneevannan, President, Indira Gandhi Academy for Sports and Education, and helped financially," he added.



But how did the kickoff or the training of the girls all started?



"We saw the boys being trained by the coach. Then four of us approached Mariappan sir with a request to teach us how to play football," said an international player.



"I was surprised at the way the girls learnt to play. They had watched the boys being coached and their play and imbibed the techniques. With requisite permissions from the authorities the girls were trained during the weekends," Mariappan said.



Slowly the number of girl players went up.



"For the first time in the school's history, the girls football team won the inter-school competition. Till then the poor girls were looked down upon by some teachers. After the win the attitude towards the girls changed," he recalled.



And in a short span of time seven girls played for the state team and also went for the national camp.



The girls brought laurels to their Thiruvalluvar University by winning the All India Inter-University football title and also South Zone Inter University title.



One of the stars is the midfielder K. Indumathi, who had played for India several times, and also captained the Indian team.



"Not only on the football field, the girls have excelled academically. Many of our trainees are post-graduates and have completed their M.Phil. All the girls completed their graduation. Thanks to the two officials of St. Joseph College of Arts and Science, Cuddalore," Mariappan added.



Many of the girls have joined the Tamil Nadu Police and some have got married.