Explained: What is Europe’s Controversial Super League?

On Sunday night, 12 powerful European football clubs announced the proposal of a breakaway European Super League – a closed competition paving the way for more revenue for themselves.

The announcement, which has been met with plenty of criticism from fans and players across the globe, has caused complete chaos about the direction in which football is going.

The clubs also have a similar competition for the women’s game in the pipeline. The ESL have proposed to make this a "new midweek competition" and claims the participating clubs will continue in their respective national leagues. They hope to start the tournament "as soon as practicable".

The self-appointed big 6 from England – Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Man City – along with Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are the first teams willing to jump on board this plan.