Ranveer Singh Turns Fanboy as He Talks Premier League, Arsenal and Thierry Henry

'It's been a football feast for me, I'm so excited,' gushes a visibly happy Ranveer Singh as he speaks to The Quint right before entering Old Trafford for Saturday's big match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Bollywood actor is in London this week in his capacity as Premier League's brand ambassador in India and while he witnessed Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick live on Saturday night, Sunday is when things get even bigger for Ranveer as he's headed to the Emirates Stadium for Arsenal's match against Leicester City. An avid fan of Arsenal himself, Singh spoke to The Quint about his favourite Gunner of all time, Thierry Henry, and the time the two spent in Mumbai.

‘Im a huge football fan and let me be the first to admit, I am super star-struck when it comes to sportsmen. I don’t know what it is about athletes, I just love something about their spirit and energy… a very different breed of people. Their sportsman spirit and champion spirit - I subscribe to all these ideals these guys live by,' Ranveer told The Quint as he talked about his love for the game.