Ranveer Singh Turns Fanboy as He Talks Premier League, Arsenal and Thierry Henry
Ranveer Singh is currently in London as the Premier League's brand ambassador in India.
'It's been a football feast for me, I'm so excited,' gushes a visibly happy Ranveer Singh as he speaks to The Quint right before entering Old Trafford for Saturday's big match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.
The Bollywood actor is in London this week in his capacity as Premier League's brand ambassador in India and while he witnessed Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick live on Saturday night, Sunday is when things get even bigger for Ranveer as he's headed to the Emirates Stadium for Arsenal's match against Leicester City. An avid fan of Arsenal himself, Singh spoke to The Quint about his favourite Gunner of all time, Thierry Henry, and the time the two spent in Mumbai.
‘Im a huge football fan and let me be the first to admit, I am super star-struck when it comes to sportsmen. I don’t know what it is about athletes, I just love something about their spirit and energy… a very different breed of people. Their sportsman spirit and champion spirit - I subscribe to all these ideals these guys live by,' Ranveer told The Quint as he talked about his love for the game.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.