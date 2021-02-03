Watch: Manchester United Smash 9 vs Southampton, Equal 1995 Record

"It's always good to score lots of goals and we're happy, it's three points we have needed, we dropped some points in the last few games and needed to get back to winning ways, which we've done," Rashford said.

"We just needed to be as simple as possible, keep moving, be positive. It's easy to take your foot off the gas but we didn't want to do that. We went out in the second half the same as the first. The first half set the tone for us but it's about keeping a positive attitude and keep scoring goals."

On overtaking Cantona, he added: "He was a top player who has done so much for this club. So I'm pleased, but for me, I just want to score more goals and help the team."

There have been only three scorelines of 9-0 in the history of the Premier League and Manchester United have been on the right side of that twice (1995, vs Ipswich). The other was in 2019 when Southampton lost by the same score against Leicester City at St. Mary’s.

United scored 4 goals in the first half of a Premier League match for the second time this season, also doing so against Leeds. This is also the first time since 1997/98 that they have scored four or more in the opening period of two matches in a season.