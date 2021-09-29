Watch: Lionel Messi Scores His First PSG Goal in Win Against Man City

Messi’s first goal in PSG colours ended a run of 264 minutes without a goal since his summer move from Spain.

"It's true that I was getting desperate to score my first goal," Messi told French broadcaster Canal Plus. "I hadn't played much recently and I had only played once here at home but I am settling into the team little by little.

"The more us forwards play together, the better our relationship will be. We all need to grow together and improve and keep giving our best."

Fitness issues previously in the season meant that the 34-year-old took more than a month play his first 4 games and had also been unable to find the back of the net against Reims, Club Bruges and Lyon - after joining on a free transfer in the summer.

PSG boss Pochettino, Messi's fellow Argentine, was delighted to see it ended. "Usually I don't celebrate goals, I keep it to myself," he said. "But today, for Messi, I did.

"I spent years watching Messi score goals from the opponent's side - so this time, scoring for my team, that's great."