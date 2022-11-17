Vinay Menon- The Indian Man Participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

As a wellness coach of the team, Vinay is responsible for mental strategy and active recovery of the body and the mind, which helps players perform at the optimal level.

The 48-year-old also works with Chelsea Football Club, one of the top clubs in England and in Europe; he has also played an important role in fine-tuning the Chelsea squads that won the UEFA Champions League in 2011-12 and 2020-21 seasons.

Currently with the Belgium National Team, Vinay is looking for support from all quarters for his side to do well in the World Cup."India might not have a team yet in the World Cup, but I hope that all Indians who are travelling to Qatar for the matches will come and support Belgium," he said.

Vinay started his journey in the Cherai village near Ernakulam, Kerala, before completing his MPhil in Physical Education from the Pondicherry University. He further went on to study Yoga Science at the Kaivalydhan Institute in Pune, before moving to Dubai as an instructor in a five star resort. Soon, the young Wellness instructor had his first brush with the beautiful game, when he joined as the personal coach of the then Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovic, before joining the club altogether.