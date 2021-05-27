Villarreal Clinch Europa League After Tense Shootout with Man Utd

In what was the first European football final to be played in front of a crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic, Villarreal survived a tough second half before going on to edge the longest shootout in any European final.

The win gave Villarreal coach Unai Emery a record fourth title in the competition, leaving United without a trophy since their Europa League triumph in 2017.

An in-form Gerard Moreno stretched to reach Dani Parejo’s free kick and steered the ball past De Gea to open the scoring in the 29th minute, before United restored parity with Edinson Cavani poking the ball home after collecting Marcus Rashford’s deflected shot early in the second half.