Cristiano Ronaldo’s Unreal Header Helps Juventus beat Samp 2-1

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri again started with the attacking trident of Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Ronaldo.

And Dybala gave Juve the lead in the 19th minute when he hit Alex Sandro's cross on the volley and it bounced onto the ground and into the far bottom corner.

Alex Sandro was then at fault for the equalizer in the 35th when he twice gave the ball away leading to Caprari's goal.

But the Brazil defender again turned provider with another cross from the left to set up Ronaldo's spectacular header.

Ronaldo thought he had doubled his tally late on but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Caprari was sent off in stoppage time for an elbow on Juventus defender Merih Demiral.