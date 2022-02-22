US Women's Football Team & Soccer Federation Reach Agreement Over Equal Pay

The USSF will also pay an additional $2 million into an account to benefit the USWNT players in their post-career goals and charitable efforts related to women's and girls' soccer. All the players involved will be able to apply for up to $50,000 from this fund.

However, the matter will be fully solved, according to the players, only after a new collective bargaining agreement is ratified by the USWNT. After that is done, the final approval of the settlement by the district court will be scheduled.

The road to this monumental day came with its share of bumps as well, with the equal pay portion of the lawsuit dismissed at one point, forcing the players to appeal. Initially, the USWNT were seeking $66.7 million in back pay. The players had filed the lawsuit in 2019 accusing the USSF of "institutionalized gender discrimination" toward the team and the opinion against the USSF picked up steam in 2020, when some documents were made public. The backlash resulted in then-USSF president Carlos Cordeiro being replaced with current chief Cindy Parlow Cone. Both, mind you, are running for the post of USSF president, in an election that will take place on 5 March.

One of the points of contention was the bonus structures. For the men’s team, making the World Cup would fetch a player $67,000 while the women took home $37,500. Winning the World Cup would net each male player $407,608, whereas a woman would make $110,000.

The men’s team have played the World Cup 10 times with their best finish being third in 1930, while the women’s team is more successful in comparison. The women’s team have won the Olympic Gold five times.