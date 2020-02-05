US Judge: Claim Against Cristiano Ronaldo Belongs in Arbitration

A legal fight by football star Cristiano Ronaldo against a Nevada woman who wants more than the $375,000 she received in a rape case hush-money settlement in 2010 should be decided by an arbitrator, not in a courtroom, a US magistrate judge said on Tuesday.

Kathryn Mayorga, a former teacher and model who lives in the Las Vegas area, claims in a lawsuit that Ronaldo or his associates violated the confidential settlement by allowing reports of it to appear in European publications in 2017.